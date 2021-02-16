Red Bull to title partner 2021 Australian Grand Prix

Energy drink icon to support one of the most spectacular events on the calendar in 2021

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce an agreement with Red Bull that will see the energy drink giant title the Australian Grand Prix in 2021. The event is set to take place at the stunning Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit from the 22nd to the 24th of October and will be named the Red Bull Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

A new long-term agreement was signed in 2020 confirming Red Bull as a title sponsor of a number of MotoGP™ events until 2024, assuring the partnership between Red Bull and Dorna will extend to near the two-decade mark. The iconic brand will take top billing at the Australian GP for the first time as part of that agreement, adding another event to an incredible portfolio of collaborations. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as the Grand Prix will also see Red Bull athlete and Australian MotoGP™ talent Jack Miller race on home turf as a factory Ducati Lenovo Team rider for the first time.

Red Bull is one of MotoGP™’s most committed partners and has grown into a byword for sporting excellence worldwide. The energy drink giant is also present in every Grand Prix category in the paddock, partnering with a wide range of athletes and teams, and is a cornerstone of the Road to MotoGP™ as title sponsor and co-organiser of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, which is one of the most successful talent development programmes in motorcycle racing.

Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports: “The Australian Grand Prix is always a classic and to see Red Bull take top billing will be an honour for MotoGP™. In these unprecedented times, working together to find the perfect solution for both parties is the cornerstone of any successful partnership.

“The collaboration between Red Bull and Dorna goes back to 2005 and continues to go from strength to strength. We have been co-organisers of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup for 15 years, and Red Bull is a vital part of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship, Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup and the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, as well as our broadcast partner in Austria and Germany: ServusTV. I’m delighted to announce another addition to our portfolio of shared success with this agreement to title sponsor the Australian Grand Prix in 2021.”

