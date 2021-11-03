After a highly successful maiden Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup season, which was won by 17-year-old Spanish rider, Iker Garcia Abella, after a dramatic five-way final showdown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, registration for the second edition has now opened.

Following two thrilling races in Barcelona, where he beat compatriot Julian Giral to the title by just four points, Garcia Abella will step-up to the FIM Supersport 300 Championship in 2022 with full support from Yamaha Motor Europe. You could be the next rider to fight for this opportunity, by signing up to join the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup grid at yamaha-racing.com.

The Cup is the perfect first step on the ladder towards the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing, and ahead of the FIM rule changes on minimum rider age for 2023, Yamaha has decided to incorporate this into its regulations for next year, with those aged 14-20 welcome to contest the 2022 championship. It features as a supporting series to the FIM Superbike World Championship, giving youngsters a chance to showcase their talent in front of the top world championship teams.

All entrants will receive coaching and technical support, while Yamaha R3 machinery and a full riding package, including race leathers, gloves, boots, helmet, tyres and fuel, are provided at a low cost, with season entry fees of just Euro (€) 28,900.

The overall champion will earn a place on the 2023 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship grid with a Yamaha bLU cRU supported team, providing they are over the minimum age of 16 years. Second in the standings will be offered a wildcard entry into the WorldSSP300 for the following season, as well as a 50 percent discount on their 2023 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup registration, which will also be awarded to the rider who finishes third in the championship.

But that’s not all. A number of riders from the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will be selected to attend the VR46 Yamaha Master Camp in Italy, where they be coached by the same team responsible for advising the VR46 Academy Riders, including Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider, Franco Morbidelli.

Following the success of this year’s series, interest is expected to be high, and with only 30 grid slots available for the 2022 season early sign up is essential to avoid missing out on this exciting opportunity. Riders under the minimum age of 14 who were signed up to the Cup in 2021 will also receive special dispensation to compete in the second edition next year.

You can sign up for the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup by clicking here.

Paolo Pavesio

Director, Marketing & Motorsport, Yamaha Motor Europe

“This first ever Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup exceeded all our expectations this season. While the protagonists may be young, what they lack in years they certainly make up for in skill and determination. The level of the competition this year has been incredible, with spectators treated to two thrilling races at every one of the six rounds and the championship only being decided in the final race of the season. Congratulations to Iker Garcia Abella on winning the series overall in a spectacular season finale. I look forward to seeing him race for Yamaha in WorldSSP300 next year. Congratulations also to every single one of the riders who contested the inaugural Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup this year and made it such a success. Now we are looking to build on this success by welcoming even more riders to the series in 2022. It was a truly multinational grid this year, but with the easing of international travel restrictions as the threat of Coronavirus diminishes, I am confident that we will see a lot more riders from outside of Europe join the fray in 2022.”

