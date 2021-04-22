On the web pages of MOTOGUZZI.COM, registration is now open for the Moto Guzzi Experience 2021 which, during the Eagle brand’s centennial year, offers an even more engaging and thrilling calendar of events.

Launched in 2017, the Moto Guzzi Experience offers adventures on the saddle of a Moto Guzzi, travelling over amazing roads and to fantastic locations, providing authentic thrills for any biker who loves life on the road, exploring nature, discovering the territory and forming friendships with fellow bikers.

Alongside the three tours on Italian soil, which will wind through the magnificent roads of Sardinia (from 25 to 31 May), the Dolomites (from 23 to 26 July) and Tuscany (dedicated only to the Moto Guzzi V85 TT, from 1 to 4 October), trips are also scheduled in the Balkans (from 3 to 10 July) and an adventurous experience in Tunisia, from 9 to 18 October.

However, in the year of the Moto Guzzi centennial, we could not exclude a route that has become a symbol of motorcycle trips over the years, a destination that every motorcycling enthusiast dreams of reaching at least once in a lifetime: the legendary North Cape raid, made famous in 1928 by Giuseppe Guzzi, brother of founder Carlo, astride a Moto Guzzi GT 500 Norge.

So, here is the most exclusive and thrilling route of the Moto Guzzi Experience 2021, the “Centenary Journey”, for a taste of the same thrills Giuseppe “Naco” Guzzi experienced, crossing the Arctic Circle and reaching the legendary coordinates of 71° 10’ 21”, Nordkapp, in the most engaging, carefree and authentic way possible: astride a “Made in Mandello” motorcycle. 27 days “on the road”, from 17 August to 12 September, to travel through the splendid landscapes of Northern Europe and to share the trip with other Guzzi enthusiasts. A unique experience that could only end at the Mandello del Lario plant, precisely during the GMG – Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi, in the heart of the celebration of the Eagle brand’s first 100 years.

For every route of the Moto Guzzi Experience, the participants will have the chance to enjoy the revamped range of Moto Guzzi models.

The new Moto Guzzi V7, with its newly increased engine capacity of 850 cc and now more powerful, more comfortable, better equipped and refined, without having lost anything of that character, authenticity and ease of riding that made it so successful.

The classic travel enduro Moto Guzzi V85 TT which, thanks to the higher performance Euro 5 engine and more torque at low and mid rpm, increases in riding pleasure.

Moto Guzzi V9, completely updated in terms of its 850 cc twin engine with 65 HP and 73 Nm of torque and its advanced frame. And while the upgrades ensure heightened riding pleasure and excitement, the styling remains first-rate, with new finishes, footpegs and a new saddle.

The special all inclusive format, one of the many secrets behind the success of the Moto Guzzi Experience, is confirmed: the tour package will include full board with lunches on the road and dinners at select locations, use of the bikes, petrol, and every type of assistance during the journey.

The Moto Guzzi Experience isn’t limited to the faithful Guzzi enthusiasts who are part of The Clan – the official Moto Guzzi community that offers exclusive advantages for its 45,000 members – it is open for any biker who wishes to experience the world of the Eagle from Mandello.

More information is available at the Moto Guzzi website, www.motoguzzi.com, as well as on the website dedicated to the community of The Clan: theclan.motoguzzi.com.

For more information and to sign up:

[email protected]

For more Moto Guzzi news check out our dedicated page Moto Guzzi News

or head to the official Moto Guzzi website motoguzzi.com/gb_EN/



If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

