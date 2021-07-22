HJC RPHA 11 Otto Minions

After helping Gru to steal from the infamous Vicious 6, Otto and his minion friends must help the young Gru hide away as he hatches his evil plan to become the world’s most revered supervillain.

This specially licensed edition of the RPHA 11 brings you the eagerly anticipated ‘Otto Minions’ graphic, which is sure to turn heads wherever you ride.

Just make sure not to get spotted by any of the Vicious 6!

Originally built for the racetrack, the RPHA 11 is HJC’s premium sport helmet, designed with an aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds. The Premium Integrated Matrix (P.I.M Plus) shell composition provides enhanced shock-resistant performance and a more comfortable and lightweight helmet, using reinforcement materials that include carbon and carbon-glass hybrid fabric. The features cater to sport riders with an enlarged eye port for an increased view in a tucked position and an outstanding airflow ventilation system. Additional safety features include reflective patches on the rear neck area and an emergency release cheek pad system for safe and quick helmet removal in an emergency situation.

With the RPHA11, HJC once again sets new standards for helmet performance. Many additional design innovations create an aerodynamically superior helmet with excellent ventilation, luxurious comfort and outstanding safety features. The RPHA11 indisputably demonstrates why HJC remains #1 in the world.

Key Features

• Meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 approved. HJC helmets are tested in the laboratory as well as in ‘real-life’ to meet the highest quality standards.

• Premium Integrated Matrix (P.I.M Plus) shell uses reinforcement materials, including Carbon and Carbon-Glass Hybrid fabric, to provide enhanced Shock-Resistant performance for a more comfortable and lighter helmet.

• Safety features include reflective patches on the rear neck area and an emergency release cheek pad system for safe and quick helmet removal in an emergency situation.

• Visor offers 99% UV-A & B protection. Replacement visor fitment code: HJ-26

• Advanced anti-bacterial fabric provides enhanced moisture-wicking and quick-drying function.

• Advanced channelling ventilation system

Size guide: S (55-56cm), M (57-58cm), L (58-59cm), XL (60-61cm)

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

