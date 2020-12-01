Released now: The 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition is funneling the flow of competition excellence.

With its development based on feedback coming straight from top-level Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s stars, the new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION offers enticing performance and aesthetic upgrades for 2021 together with myKTM app connectivity straight out of the showroom.

From a stadium seat, a track fence or through a screen: the sight of a race-winning motorcycle in full flight is something special for every READY TO RACE fan. Competition never stops and KTM remains true to its fundamental goal of continuously pushing the boundaries while searching for something even better for all racers at the start line.

After securing the 2019 AMA Supercross 450SX Championship, in 2020 Cooper Webb collected 13 podium results and four Main Event victories to finish runner-up in the championship aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. This machine was also the tool for Marvin Musquin to post seven top-three moto finishes in the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross series as he bounced back from injury with a satisfying fourth in the final 450MX class standings.

Taking full advantage of the experience collected through countless training and racing laps, for 2021 KTM applies key upgrades onto the latest installment of the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. The 2021 bike carries a near-identical visual aspect to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machines raced in Supercross and Motocross.

Creating a direct performance link to the works machines of Cooper and Marvin, the bike comes with an orange frame, Factory wheels, Factory triple clamps anodized in orange, a composite skid plate, a Hinson clutch cover and an orange rear sprocket. The spec list also boasts elements like an Akrapovič silencer, Factory start holeshot device, semi-floating front brake and a disc guard.

A notable addition for 2021 is the Connectivity Unit that now comes as standard and is integrated onto the new bar pad. This means the innovative myKTM App can be synced immediately and without the need of any additional parts. Through the use of the myKTM app, riders of all levels can customise ENGINE settings.

An additional benefit of the myKTM app is its ability to offer SUSPENSION recommendations based on every rider’s personal characteristics. Through a few easy menu options and swipes of your smartphone, every 2021 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION rider can shape their bike to a variety of conditions or terrain.

KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

// Updated Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics

// Connectivity Unit fitted as standard

// Ability to connect with the innovative myKTM app

// Akrapovič slip-on silencer

// Factory triple clamps anodized in orange

// KTM Factory wheels

// Factory start for front fork

// Exclusive orange frame

// Composite skid plate

// Factory seat with Selle Dalla Valle stamp

// Semi-floating front brake disc

// Front brake disc guard

// Orange rear sprocket

// Engine updates

// Hinson clutch cover

Joachim Sauer – KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad: “Riders still cannot be more ‘READY TO RACE’ than with our new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. We knew the bike had to look the part for 2021 but we also wanted to keep all the same special technical details that place this model as one of the flagships of our range. Its credentials are proven. Very useful additions for 2021, the Connectivity Unit and the myKTM App allow every rider to get the most of their potential in every condition. With this bike, we trust that KTM fans worldwide will find a true race-winning machine that really looks the part.”

Produced in limited quantities, the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will be available at authorised KTM dealers internationally from December 2020 onwards. For more information please contact your local KTM dealer or visit KTM.com.

