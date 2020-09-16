Remy is pleased to announce that he will contest the 2021 FIM Moto2 World Championship for the Red Bull KTM squad. The deal was finalised during the #SanMarinoGP at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Remy will continue to race with the #87 when he switches to the team next year and is both confident and optimistic of what can be achieved on track together.

Remy Gardner: “I’m extremely happy to sign with Red Bull KTM for next season. It’s been a dream of mine for a long time to ride in Aki’s team and so I want to thank him for giving me the chance. I am sure we can do some spectacular things together and I can’t wait to get started. I want to thank everyone who has made this possible and a further thanks to KTM for giving me the opportunity. Right now, I am focused on returning to the track as soon as possible, as I still have this season to finish, and I hope we can still achieve some good results before getting my 2021 preparations underway. Thanks again to everyone who is supporting me. See you all soon!”

photos courtesy of Red Bull KTM Ajo