The most recognized partnership in racing is set to continue for a further two years as the Spanish energy company and the Japanese manufacturer extend their successful relationship.

Few could have imagined that in 1995 the most recognizable colours in the MotoGP World Championship would be born and achieve unrivalled successful more than 25 years later with 180 premier class wins and 15 Rider World Championships, cementing the Repsol Honda Team as the reference in Grand Prix motorcycle racing. More than half of the premier class world titles won since 1995 have gone to the Repsol Honda Team. In addition, the Repsol-Honda collaboration has led to 10 Team Championships since the award was created in 2002. A record of 180 wins and 447 podiums in 500cc and MotoGP.

A close working relationship between the Repsol Technology Centre, which is located in Móstoles (Spain), and HRC laboratories in Saitama (Japan) has produced a winning formula based around the bike, rider, fuel and lubricants working in harmony. This long-term cooperation is an example of the enduring collaboration between two global companies that always seek to overcome challenges and aspire to excellence. Repsol and Honda have been able to make the most of their strengths and achieve a winning formula, which is based on the combination of bike, rider, fuel and lubricant.

Yoshishige Nomura

HRC President

“It is always a great feeling to extend our partnership with Repsol, this time for a further two years. Together we have achieved incredible success and formed a partnership which is unique in motorsport. Working as one we have, and will continue, to overcome all obstacles and hardships which are presented to us. 2020 has been a difficult year for the world, but together with Repsol we have continued to work towards our goals. We are now looking forward to continuing this journey together and writing many more pages in the history of Grand Prix racing.”

Begoña Elices García

Repsol’s Executive Managing Director of Communications and the Chairman’s Office

“The renewal of this agreement with a partner as important to Repsol as Honda in MotoGP is proof of the strength of our alliance, especially in the current international climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For Repsol, the technological factor is key and this historic association has provided a lot of innovation and collaboration. Together we have achieved great sporting goals and we have also made our products evolve towards excellence. Continuing to advance along this successful path, always at the service of society, is what drives us to continue to improve day after day.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





