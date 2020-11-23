Resistant Luggage To Match Your Cafe Racer

GIVI have developed a new range of soft bags with vegan-friendly leather and a retro style

For a long time, the Italian motorcycle equipment specialists have boasted a wide range of soft bags in their extensive product catalogue, for riders to carry luggage when on two wheels in a comfortable and safe way. Now GIVI are putting a new twist on their existing products to incorporate the Corium line, made up of 5 items developed to perfectly adapt to classic, retro or cafe racer style motorcycles, with quality finishes, design and materials.

Givi’s more than 40 years of experience in the motorcycle equipment sector allow them to be constant innovators in all fields, and offer solutions adapted to each individual customer. This season the company are launching a range of extremely versatile medium/medium-small volume soft bags, combining robust materials with two different colours of vegan-friendly polyleather.

From the CRM102 and CRM106 side panniers (16L and 13L in volume, respectively) to the CRM103 tank bag and CRM104 leg bag and CRM101 backpack, all items in the Corium range offer GIVI build quality for retro soft bags that fit in perfectly with the retro aesthetic. All of the products have been made with thick texture 1200D W/R black polyester, offering high resistance in combination with brown and black vegan polyleather (PU).

Side saddlebags are available in different capacities (16L and 13L) and can be attached in an extremely simple and safe way, thanks to the CRM105 band. This product allows the rider to not only regulate the height of the attachment point of their bags and even mount them on motorcycles with high exhausts, but also facilitates the placement of one or two saddlebags indistinctly. Both the classic CRM102 and CRM106 models have a waterproof roll-top closing system and protect riders’ belongings against rain, thanks to their removable internal bag with IPX5 waterproofing (resistant to heavy rainfall and extreme conditions).

The CRM103 tank bag maintains the same aesthetic and materials and includes 4 high-power magnets for attachment to metal tanks -as well as 4 additional straps to allow installation on non-metal tanks. With a capacity of 8 litres, it is the ideal solution for transporting everyday items in an accessible way, since it not only has two side pockets but also a removable mobile phone/tablet holder and waterproof bag.

The 3 litre capacity CRM104 leg bag and the CRM101 backpack complete the retro look. The latter features retractable strips that allow it to be mounted like a saddle bag. With a 16 litre capacity, roll top closure and removable waterproof inner bag, it has become a great ally on daily commutes with a retro style.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

