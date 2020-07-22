Retro Jacket & Gloves From Ls2

Get set for summer with classically-styled yet thoroughly modern riding kit from LS2.



Bullet Men’s/Ladies’ Jacket

Form meets function in the new LS2 Bullet – a vintage-styled waterproof and breathable textile jacket with CE protection and leather trim.

Built to last and protect, the Bullet features a tough Polyester outer shell with leather trim, and has CE level 1 shoulder and elbow protectors – the elbow protectors are adjustable for tailored positioning and there’s a pocket for an optional Level 2 back protector too.

A Vent Smart System keeps the wearer cool when it’s hot and a fixed waterproof membrane, with a Hydrostatic Head rating of 5000 mm, to stay dry when it’s wet.

Six pockets – five external and one internal – give plenty of places to carry valuables, and high quality YKK zips are used throughout. A connection zip for attaching LS2 textile trousers features too.

The Bullet comes in men’s and ladies’ versions, in a choice of black or brown, and retails at £149.99 including VAT.

Rust Gloves

Also new-for-2020, Rust Gloves are cut short, for comfort during the warmer months, but with absolutely no short-cuts.

Rated CE Level 1, they feature 100% Goatskin Leather construction, which is perforated for air permeability.

Extra padding at the knuckles, fingers and palm offers added peace of mind, while stretch panels increase comfort from the first outing and help with dexterity.

Touchscreen capability is built in for convenience on the move.

Rust Gloves come in either Black or Brown and retail at £49.99 including VAT

Visit www.ls2helmets.com for more information and to find local stockists.