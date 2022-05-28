Return Of The Classics

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After three troubled years the Billown Circuit reverberated to the sound of classic racing machines. On a bright, but cold evening, we were treated to a packed programme of practice; with plenty of machines on track to keep the crowd enthused. There was a decent sized at Castletown Corner; where building works made moving around more difficult for the spectators. The island’s planning system remains a mystery, I shall say no more.

The usual suspects topped the leader boards; but one newcomer who stood out was local lad Joe Yeardsley; he was fourth fastest of the Post Classic Seniors. The Seniors did not record any times because their session was curtailed by a red flag, almost as soon as it had started.

It was good to see Adam McLean out on his Junior machine; despite the disappointment of McAdoo withdrawing from the TT due to lack of preparation time.

Top 3 in each class were: Singles Alan Oversby, Mike Hose, Bill Swallow; Junior 350cc Jamie Coward, Dom Herbertson, Adam McLean: 1000cc Dom Herbertson, Jamie Coward , Alan Oversby: 250cc Ewan Hamilton, Mike Hose, Loris Hunt: 125cc Mark Herbertson, Russell Roebury, Bob Farrington: Post Classic Junior Chris Moore, Andy Sailor, Tom Snow: Post Classic Senior Paul Williams, Marc Colvin, Andy Sailor: Sidecars Rod Bellas / Glenn Dawson, Tony Thirkell / Trevor Johnson, Andy Nourish.

Saturday sees more practice in the afternoon followed by the first three races in the evening. The majority of the race programme is scheduled for Monday morning and afternoon.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security