Since 2010, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s event, Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, has attracted the attention of thousands of supportive bikers, including famed motorcycle enthusiasts, such as World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty, and Steve Parrish. And now the wait is over, as tickets are on sale for the 2022 event, taking place on Sunday 24th April.

After two years of virtual ride outs, due to Government restrictions, bikers who have been patiently waiting for the much-anticipated Bike4Life Ride Out are encouraged to book now as there are only limited places available. The Ride Out, which starts at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, takes in 23-miles of the M54 and finishes at RAF Cosford, the home of the Bike4Life Festival.

Tickets for the Ride Out are still just £10 for bikers, and £5 for pillions and further tickets are available for the Festival at RAF Cosford, where visitors of all ages can enjoy the arrival of the Ride Out, bike shows and demonstrations, live music, entertainment, children’s zone and street food.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, says: “We are so excited to start planning our Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event, and thank the biking community for their continued support through virtual ride outs and donations during the last 18-months.

“Sadly, on average, we undertake a mission involving a motorcyclist every four days. Our Bike4Life event is therefore not just a great day out for the biker community, but also carries a serious message of the importance of biker safety.

“There is a limit to 3,500 spaces on the Ride Out and we are expecting to attract more bikers, this year, as it’s the first time we have revved up for this event since before the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Thanks to the support from participants during the last in-person Bike4Life, 2019’s Bike4Life event enabled the service to undertake 22 air ambulance missions and a further 112 via its two critical care cars.

Visit www.bike4lifefest.com to book your place at the Bike4Life 2022 Ride Out and Festival and keep up to date on social media by following Bike4LifeFest on Facebook and Twitter.

To find out more information about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s vital, lifesaving work in your local area, visit midlandsairambulance.com and for more information on the Safer Roads Partnership, visitwww.westmercia.police.uk/police-forces/west-mercia-police/areas/west-mercia/about-us/about-us/safer-roads-partnership

To find out more about event sponsor, RAC, visit: www.rac.co.uk

