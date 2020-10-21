We are looking to review the following items, if you have an item or bike you would like us to review and have it featured on Superbike News and Laramoto.com just email us Superbike News
Ducati Panigale V2 thanks too Ducati Manchester
Cardo Systems PACKTALK Bold duo kit with thanks to Cardo Systems
Knox Zero 3 Winter Gloves with thanks to Knox
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Podcasts Latest Episodes
Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham