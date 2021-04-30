Despite the efforts of the FIM, Eurosport Events and the organizers of the 8 Hours of Oschersleben, it has not been possible to reschedule a new date for a German round of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship.

A few weeks ago, the 8 Hours of Oschersleben race, which was initially scheduled for 23 May, had to be postponed because of health restrictions in Germany.

Since then, the FIM, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, Eurosport Events, the promoter of the FIM EWC, and the organizers of the race in Germany have been working together to reschedule the 8 Hours of Oschersleben on the 2021 calendar.

Their priority was to offer teams a new calendar compatible with their logistical organization, which would take into account the other date changes, of the 24 Heures Motos (12 and 13 June) and the 12 Hours of Estoril (17 July), as well as the organization of the Bol d’Or on 18 and 19 September and the Suzuka 8 Hours on 7 November.

The other priority was to find a date that would give the event the most international visibility after the end of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In light of these requirements, the only suitable date was mid-August.

Despite these joint efforts, unfortunately the Oschersleben circuit was unable to cancel its previously undertaken commitments for that date.

As a result, the 8 Hours of Oschersleben will not take place during the 2021 FIM EWC season.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events

“We genuinely regret being unable to include the 8 Hours of Oschersleben on the 2021 calendar. Oschersleben has been part of the FIM EWC races since 1999. It is also an important race for German and East European teams, of which an ever-increasing number are entering the championship.”

Jorge Viegas, FIM President

“Despite the fact we could not find an alternative date for the traditional 8 Hours of Oschersleben, we look forward to welcoming back this race next year. In the meantime, the remainder of the 2021 FIM EWC calendar will be run as is planned, but keeping in mind that we must maintain flexibility until we are over with the pandemic. We sincerely thanks everyone involve for the continuous efforts. Please stay strong!”

For more info checkout our dedicated Endurance World Championship News page

Or visit the official Endurance World Championship website fimewc.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

