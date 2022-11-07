Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Featuring a higher specification together with a premium finish, the new 2023 NIKEN GT is one of Yamaha’s most sophisticated Sport Tourers and benefits from a range of advanced new engine, chassis and electronic control technologies that are designed to elevate the quality of every ride.

Sport Touring evolution

With its twin leaning front wheels the NIKEN GT offers supreme riding comfort together with elevated feelings of stability, unmatched cornering confidence and all-weather capabilities. Unlike any other model in its class, this high-tech machine is designed for open minded riders who want to take the next step in their motorcycling journey.

Featuring a higher specification together with a premium finish, the new 2023 NIKEN GT is one of Yamaha’s most sophisticated Sport Tourers and benefits from a range of advanced new engine, chassis and electronic control technologies that are designed to elevate the quality of every ride.

Equipped with a more powerful 890cc CP3 EU5 engine as well as connected TFT meter enabled for Garmin navigation**, enhanced suspension, improved ergonomics and state-of-the-art electronics, this unique machine delivers the excellent corner carving performance together with remarkable long distance capabilities.

Solo or with a passenger, this flagship Sport Tourer has the potential to offer an alternative perspective on the world – as well as the ability to inspire, excite and exhilarate on every journey to any destination.

Newly developed 890cc CP3 EU5 engine

The 2023 NIKEN GT receives a substantial upgrade to its performance and ride quality with the newly developed 890cc EU5 engine. With an increase in engine capacity of almost 5%, this latest generation of Yamaha’s highly successful CP3 engine is a variation of the design used in the TRACER 9 GT and MT-09 – two of the most popular models in their respective classes.

While the basic architecture is similar to the powerplant used on these models – in-line 3-cylinder, 12-valve, 890cc, 11,5 : 1 compression, and bore x stroke of 78,0 x 62,1 mm – the NIKEN GT’s new engine is a further development of this highly regarded design.

The key difference is the use of reshaped crank webs with an increased mass of 8% – giving a significant change in engine character that delivers stronger acceleration from a standstill and gives greater ease of use and better controllability at lower rpm. For 2023 the new NIKEN GT engine is mounted with a 5° forward incline for optimum chassis balance and to accommodate this the new 890cc engine, features a redesigned crankcase – while a new radiator is fitted to handle the increased performance.

7-inch TFT multi-theme meter

The NIKEN GT riding experience is elevated to a new level with the fitment of high luminosity 7-inch TFT meter that enhance this unique machine’s premium feel and character.

The full colour display offers a choice of three different screen themes, each one of them designed to match different riding scenarios and personal preferences to create a feeling of harmony between the machine and rider.

Smartphone connectivity

For an enriched experience the NIKEN GT is equipped with a communication control unit that enables the rider to link their smartphone with the machine using Yamaha’s free MyRide-Link app. Once the connection is made via USB-cable*, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth® it is possible for the rider to view information on incoming calls, emails and messages on the TFT meter – and by using a Bluetooth®-connected headset* NIKEN GT riders and passengers can also listen to music and respond to calls.

Various menus and functions can be selected using the joystick and home button on the left handlebar. When stationary the NIKEN GT’s TFT meter can be set to display everything from weather reports to detailed notifications.

*Not included with the NIKEN GT.

Garmin navigation enabled

After connecting a smartphone with the MyRide-Link app and downloading the Garmin Motorise app** a navigation window can be displayed on the connected TFT meter. The Garmin Motorise app can be operated by a joystick and home button on the left handlebar while the machine is stationary – but the app is locked on the connected TFT meter and cannot be operated by the joystick when the NIKEN GT is in motion.

Garmin’s Motorise app enables the rider to select from a choice of different types of route such as fastest, shortest, highway and more – and spoken turn-by-turn directions can be sent to a paired Bluetooth®-connected headset*. Map data is downloaded to the smartphone and so the NIKEN GT rider can still access navigation even when the smartphone signal may be interrupted in mountainous regions.

Navigation functions include real time traffic***, estimated time of arrival, and alternative routes to avoid congestion – and real time updates display local weather information as well as the weather situation at the chosen destination. Garmin Motorise also includes rider alerts that provide information on potential hazards such as sharp bends*** – and prevailing speed limits are displayed. There’s also a PhotoReal junction view that is automatically displayed in a split screen format when approaching a junction, giving information on the best lane to use for the next exit.

** Garmin Motorise requires a subscription service agreement.

*** Availability may vary per country.

Adjustable windscreen

For improved long distance comfort for riders of varying sizes the NIKEN GT is equipped with a new screen that offers 70mm of manual up & down adjustment using a lever next to the new TFT meter. This new screen is specially designed to distribute a smooth air flow both into and around the exterior of the cockpit to equalise air pressure for a smoother riding experience.

Redesigned comfort seat

Every new feature on the NIKEN GT is designed to provide increased ride quality and enhanced performance, and the new seat has been specifically designed to give improved foot reach to the ground. With a revised shape and different thickness of padding where it is in contact with rider’s inner thighs, the new seat makes getting on and off – and putting feet down when stopped – much easier and more comfortable.

New handlebar switches, twin power outlets, heated grips

New handlebar switches include a 5-way joystick to operate various TFT functions including smartphone displays and Garmin navigation. The cockpit is equipped with a USB-A outlet – with a 12V outlet under the seat. For all year warmth the NIKEN GT, comes with grip heaters as standard equipment.

Full size hard side cases

To underline its excellent long distance capability the NIKEN GT is fitted with hard side cases giving 30 litres capacity per side. New style luggage stays are featured to give a secure mount and there are comfortable passenger handgrips.

High quality black finish with bronze coloured parts

NIKEN GT’s all black body, engine and front end reinforce the premium looks and confirm the flagship status of this unique Sport Tourer. The perfect fit and high quality finish is second to none – and the appearance of this exceptional machine is further enhanced by the bronze coloured wheels and key body parts that reinforce its high end specification.

Enhanced electronic control technology

For the highest degree of controllability the NIKEN GT is equipped with a range of new electronics. A Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) and ride-by-wire Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG) replace the previous model’s cable and pulley system to give a smooth and natural feel to the throttle. The starting acceleration assist system is also revised to provide a more natural level of intervention by automatically maintaining an appropriate rpm level when the clutch is engaged.

D-Mode settings are amended to work effectively with the new high torque 890cc engine, and the rider can select from ‘SPORT’ (direct throttle response), ‘STREET’ (smooth throttle response) and ‘RAIN’ (mild throttle response) settings. In ‘RAIN’ mode maximum power is reduced by 18% to ensure the rider experiences an easy to use engine character for a high degree of controllability.

The parameters of the NIKEN GT’s traction control system have also been adjusted to match the increased performance of the new engine, and the system offers three levels of intervention – with ‘1’ being the minimum and ‘2’ being the maximum, as well as an ‘OFF’ option. The degree of intervention of the traction control system is also automatically adjusted to match whichever D-Mode is selected to ensure that the rider maintains optimum control.

To match its long distance capabilities the NIKEN GT is also fitted with a cruise control system. The rider can activate the system when in 4th gear or higher and can adjust the speed in 2 km/h increments for greater convenience and comfort.

Full up & down quickshifter, A&S clutch

For effective acceleration the NIKEN GT’s new more powerful engine is fitted with a quickshifter, and the system on the 2023 model is upgraded to offer both up and down functions – whereas the previous model was upshift only.

Together with the new Assist and Slipper (A&S) clutch, the quickshifter helps to maintain the NIKEN GT’s high levels of stability when shifting gears and during acceleration and deceleration.

Refined main frame design

NIKEN GT’s unique main frame is a special design that features a cast steel head pipe assembly to accommodate the LMW front end, together with a tubular steel main frame and cast aluminium rear brackets. For 2023 key sections of the main frame have been redesigned to match the requirements of the new more powerful 890cc CP3 EU5 engine which is inclined forward by 5º to achieve optimum handling performance.

Revised rear suspension

To complement the redesigned frame and ensure an ideal stability balance with the LMW front end, NIKEN GT’s rear suspension layout is revised. An all-new rear shock linkage arm is manufactured from forged aluminium, saving 236g in unsprung weight compared to the previous steel component.

This new lightweight arm features a revised lever variance ratio which, together with new rear shock settings and a smaller diameter shock spring, provides a smoother solo ride and gives firmer and effective rear suspension performance when riding with a passenger.

Specially designed front tyres

The dual leaning front wheels are fitted with 15-inch radial tyres that have been specially developed to meet the particular requirements of the LMW front end steering assembly. With an optimised balance of rigidity and special compound the 120/17R15 front tyres and 190/55R17 rear tyre provide excellent handling performance together with enhanced feelings of stability and confidence associated with the Yamaha LMW system.

New intake and exhaust design

Every detail of the NIKEN GT has been evaluated and analysed in Yamaha’s mission to make it the ultimate high end long distance sport tourer, and for an even more relaxing and enjoyable journey the intake and air cleaner have been redesigned for a quieter ride. There’s also a new exhaust to meet EU5 regulations, and the new design offers increased ground clearance that helps to reduce the likelihood of accidental damage.

Technical highlights

Dual leaning front wheels for feelings of stability

LMW-Ackermann steering – high agility with corner carving confidence

New more powerful 890cc CP3 EU5 engine

New 7-inch full colour TFT multiscreen meter

New smartphone connectivity

Capability for Garmin full-screen navigation

New ECU and enhanced electronic control technology

New ride-by-wire throttle

Redesigned handlebar switches

New grip heaters

New up & down quickshifter

New Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch

New +/- 70mm adjustable screen

New comfort rider’s seat

Redesigned main frame

Revised rear suspension linkage and settings

Quieter intake design

Revised exhaust system

New radiator

Hard side cases with new mounting stays

Price and availability

Deliveries and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha press officer for full information.

Colours

NIKEN GT is available in Yamaha Black featuring individual bronze-coloured components.

MyRide app

MyRide-Link must be downloaded before linking a smartphone to the NIKEN GT. In addition to enabling smartphone connectivity and navigation, MyRide-Link adds another dimension to every ride by tracking the route taken and recording distance covered, acceleration, top speed, elevation changes and much more.

Genuine Accessories

Yamaha’s Genuine Accessories line includes a range of high quality parts for the NIKEN GT, enabling owners to personalise their machine to match their lifestyle and individual priorities. With everything from top cases and billet levers through to Akrapovič performance exhausts and Öhlins rear shock absorbers, it’s easy to create a unique machine.

Yamaha also offer a range of CE-approved riding gear and casual leisure wear for male and female customers.

For more Yamaha Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Yamaha Motorcycles UK

or head to the official Yamaha Motorcycles UK website yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security