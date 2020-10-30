The DARK Collection offers CE-certified technical riding jackets with sleek designs, stealth armor, and 3 or 4-season use.

In addition to the recently introduced Target H2O and Target Air jackets, we’re now adding the new Afterburn H2O jacket, available in both a men’s, as well as a women’s version.

By combining beautiful fabrics and components, our designers prove that dressing up in full black/dark tones can be stylish, but can also provide an understated look that will enable you to stand out yet blend in seamlessly at the same time.

The Afterburn H2O is the perfect example of a garment that mixes up the Sport and Urban vibe to become the perfect everyday riding jacket. The hydratex®|mesh G-liner ensures a dry arrival at your destination, while a detachable thermal liner and ventilation zippers allow for climate control depending on the temperature. Our ultra-thin, yet motorcycle-ready CE-rated SEESMART™ armor comes standard at the shoulders and elbows, and the safety quotient can be upgraded by installing our CE-level 2 SEESOFT™ back protector insert. With two front pockets and an inner pocket, the Afterburn H2O jacket allows you to keep your essentials close, and the incorporated connection zipper allows you to zip the jacket into virtually any REV’IT! trousers, even our riding jeans when using our Safeway belt.

RRP: £219,99

For more information on REV’IT! Delta H2O shoes visit https://www.revitsport.com/gb_en/jacket-afterburn-h2o-47985.html#014

For more information on REV’IT! products visit revitsport.com/gb_en/