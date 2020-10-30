The DARK Collection offers CE-certified technical riding jackets with sleek designs, stealth armor, and 3 or 4-season use.

In addition to the recently introduced Target H2O and Target Air jackets, we’re now adding the new Afterburn H2O jacket, available in both a men’s, as well as a women’s version.

By combining beautiful fabrics and components, our designers prove that dressing up in full black/dark tones can be stylish, but can also provide an understated look that will enable you to stand out yet blend in seamlessly at the same time.

Meet the Afterburn H2O Ladies jacket. Created with a female-specific fit, this Sport-inspired Urban jacket has clean lines, a timeless look, and all the right safety components that help riders stay safe. SEESMART™ CE-rated armor comes standard at the elbows and shoulders, while there’s also an option to upgrade the safety element by adding our CE-level 2 SEESOFT™ back protector insert. The hydratex®|mesh G-liner ensures a dry arrival at your destination while the climate control comes from the option to take out the thermal liner and open the ventilation zippers. Furthermore, the incorporated connection zipper makes sure you can fasten the Afterburn H2O Ladies jacket onto virtually any REV’IT! trousers, including our riding jeans when using one of our Safeway belts. For added convenience and style, the Afterburn H2O Ladies comes with a detachable hood.

RRP: £219,99

For more information on REV’IT! Delta H2O shoes visit https://www.revitsport.com/gb_en/jacket-afterburn-h2o-ladies-48000.html#001

For more information on REV’IT! products visit revitsport.com/gb_en/