Rev’it! Fusion 2 Gtx Gloves

In theory, inclement weather shouldn’t dissuade riders from getting out on two wheels.

But, we get it.

Motivation might not be high to suit-up and get out there when sub-zero temperatures loom.

We’re here to give you that extra reassurance – in terms of keeping hands warm – when you decide to take the plunge.

We’ve created our Fusion 2 GTX gloves to work symbiotically with heated grips (should you have that luxury on your bike).

Not only do they tick all the boxes in terms of style but they also combine stretchable, water-repellent fabric on the upper hand with leather on the palm, topped off with the TPU hard shell palm slider for maximum safety.

The top of the Fusion 2 GTX is protected by PWRIshell 500D twill stretch, along with hard shell knuckle and finger protectors.

The glove can be secured in one single move with our unique Single Motion Closure system.

Waterproofing is then guaranteed by GORE-TEX, rounding out an incredible glove for the most trying conditions.

See you out there!

HIGHLIGHTS

GORE-TEX waterproofing comes standard TPU Hard Shell Palm Slider Streamlined design Handy Signature Single Motion Closure System

RRP: £129,99

For more information on REV’IT! Delta H2O shoes visit https://www.revitsport.com/gb_en/gloves-fusion-2-gtx-46758.html

For more information on REV’IT! products visit revitsport.com/gb_en/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



