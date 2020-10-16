REV’IT! Ladies Eclipse Jacket

RRP £119,99 Click here for more info

HIGHLIGHTS

Female fit mesh jacket for hot riding days

Impact zones with abrasion-resistant material

CE-rated limb protectors come standard

Various straps and tabs for personal fit

ABOUT THIS PRODUCT

The REV’IT! Eclipse Ladies motorcycle jacket brings you back to basics when riding in hot, summer conditions. By combining abrasion-resistant polyester at the impact zones, and full mesh on the rest of the jacket, we made sure you’ll feel the breeze while staying protected.

CE-rated protectors come standard at the shoulders and elbows, and the jacket’s protection can further be upgraded by installing our renowned SEESOFT™ CE-level 2 back protector insert. For extra comfort, we installed several adjustment options, as well as a double jeans loop to keep the jacket in place when you ride.

Sizes 34-46

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





