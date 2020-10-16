REV’IT! Ladies Luna Jacket

RRP £339,99 Click here for more info

HIGHLIGHTS

Perfect-fitting female-specific leather jacket

Leather fused with nubuck, neoprene & stretch

SEESMART™ CE-level 1 limb protection

Perfect pairing with the Luna Ladies trousers

ABOUT THIS PRODUCT

The Luna Ladies jacket is what you get when designers are not willing to make compromises when creating the perfect-fitting, perfect-feeling, female-specific leather riding garment.

Highly abrasion-resistant leather has been balanced out with nubuck, neoprene and stretch material to create that figure-hugging fit that’s so highly sought after.

This not only contributes to a more comfortable riding experience, but ultimately also creates that stunning look you would expect when buying your next favorite motorcycle jacket.

On top of its elegant looks and perfectly tailored fit, the Luna Ladies is ready for the road and any unfortunate mishaps thanks to the incorporated SEESMART™ CE-level 1 impact protectors at the shoulders and elbows.

Safety can also be upgraded with a SEESOFT™ CE-level 2 back protector insert. In order to stretch the seasons in which the Luna can be used, the jacket comes standard with a detachable thermal liner.

And to create a ravishing- looking leather riding suit, pair the jacket with the available Luna Ladies trousers.

REV’IT! Ladies Luna Trousers

RRP £289,99 Click here for more info

HIGHLIGHTS

Incredibly elegant yet road-ready trousers

Due to stretch, they feel like a second skin

A perfect combo with our Luna Ladies jacket

SEESMART™ CE-level 1 armor at hip & knees

ABOUT THIS PRODUCT

Developed together with the Luna Ladies jacket, these trousers are made to look incredibly elegant but are potent, road-ready pants.

The right balance between the finest, highly abrasion-resistant leather and strategically positioned stretch material means these trousers feel like a second skin from the get-go.

SEESMART™ CE-level 1 knee protectors, as well as our extremely thin SEESMART™ CE-level 1 hip protectors come standard, and together provide that up-to-spec impact protection without creating a bulky look.

Already stunning on their own, the style of the Luna Ladies trousers are further complemented when combined with the Luna Ladies jacket.

The two together create that full-leather riding suit with exactly the right look and feel.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





