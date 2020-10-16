REV’IT! Ladies Meridian Jacket

RRP £319,99 Click here for more info

HIGHLIGHTS

Ride in style with the Meridian Ladies jacket

Designed with a female specific fit

CE-rated armor at shoulders and elbows

Detachable body warmer for multi-season use

ABOUT THIS PRODUCT

By the popular demand of women who fell in love with the men’s Prometheus jacket, we couldn’t resist but apply a similar style to a dedicated female-fit leather garment: the Meridian Ladies.

This means that all the benefits and features of the Prometheus that appealed to so many people are carried over into a safe, yet extremely comfortable leather jacket that looks superb.

But don’t take our word for it. Experience it for yourself. SEESMART™ protectors are found at shoulders and elbows, which means CE-rated armor is included without taking anything away from the Meridian Ladies’ silhouette, resulting in a 100% motorcycle jacket that looks like it came straight from a fashion store.

A detachable and sleeveless thermal liner allows for multiple season use, while the short connection zipper at the lower back adds safety and comfort when zipped to our Safeway 2 belt when riding in our jeans, or virtually any REV’IT! trousers from our collection.

For those looking for an extra in the safety department, we’ve prepared the Meridian Ladies for our SEESOFT™ CE-level 2 back protector insert.

