REV’IT! Madison Ladies 2 RF JEANS

HIGHLIGHTS

Regular fit motorcycle jeans for women

CE-rated SEESMART™ knee protectors included

Cordura® denim offers abrasion resistance

Triple needle stitching and safety stitching

ABOUT THIS PRODUCT

The Madison Ladies 2 are the perfect jeans for ladies who want the look and feel of their everyday jeans without additional bulk for safety.

These Cordura® denim jeans offer abrasion resistance that surpasses the combination of regular denim and aramid, while providing the comfort of a single layer pair of jeans.

The comfort seat and mechanical stretch of the material add even more freedom to your ride, ensuring you don’t have to stop until you run out of gas.

Triple needle stitching and safety stitching demonstrate that these jeans mean business when it comes to offering protection, just like our brand new CE-rated SEESMART™ protectors do.

The Madison 2 Ladies comes standard equipped with knee protection, while adding the optional hip protectors is an easy task thanks to the prepared pockets.

Sizes 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 34 std. (32)

