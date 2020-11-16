The Sirius 2 H2O gloves mean serious business when you’re riding in colder temperatures!

They’re just what you need to keep hands warm and comfortable when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Upon first glance, notice the mixing of genres.

Leather and textile unite to make a cleanly executed touring glove, perfect for the long haul.

They offer maximum protection from the elements thanks to a Thinsulate® C layer on the inside and a cozy, Thinsulate® G layer on the outside; both working together to shield riders against cold when it’s needed most.

To offer maximum protection in case of a mishap, the Sirius 2 H2O is equipped with an updated TPU hard shell knuckle protector and palm slider – a feature found on some of our sport gloves!

The Connect Finger Tip has been specifically designed for riders to be able to operate a touchscreen without taking off the gloves.

A visor wiper will also help clear the rain from the visor for improved visibility.

Constructed to allow for a secure grip on the handlebars in any conditions, these are the go-to gloves for anyone who keeps riding in colder weather.

HIGHLIGHTS

Serious protection against the rain

TPU hard shell knuckle

Connect finger tip for convenience included

Visor wiper

RRP: £99,99

For more information on REV'IT! Sirius 2 H2O gloves visit https://www.revitsport.com/gb_en/gloves-sirius-2-h2o-46750.html

For more information on REV’IT! products visit revitsport.com/gb_en/

