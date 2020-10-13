Once riders have found the right Cardo Systems device for them, thanks to being fully supported with updates, the units will often be used on multiple helmets by the same rider for years. While the waterproof and dustproof units themselves stand the test of time, quite often the inside of your helmet can become tired and worn – or you may decide to change helmets all together…

The aptly-named ‘Refreshment Kit’ has everything you need to give your system a spring clean and make it feel like new. Whether you’re swapping helmets and need a new set-up or the existing sponges and Velcro patches need an update, then the new Refreshment Kit could be just what you need. It has an MSRP of €17.99/£19.99.

The full list of accessories included in the kit are as follows: two square Velcro panels, two rectangular Velcro panels, a sponge and a sticker for a wired microphone, one hybrid microphone sponge, a boom microphone sponge, a glue pad for the FREECOM unit and one for the PACKTALK and cleaning pads. For the speakers, it contains two sponges for 45mm speakers, two stickers for 40mm speakers and two sponges and stickers for 32mm speakers.

Available now, visit www.cardosystems.com for more information or contact your local distributor. To join the conversation, follow along on the Cardo Systems Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels or check out the YouTube channel.

About Cardo

Cardo Systems specialises in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and entertainment systems for motorcycle riders. Since inception in 2004, Cardo has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems. The company’s products, now available in over 100 countries, are the world’s leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry.

