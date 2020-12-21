RHL Activities are pleased to confirm Revo Developments have today signed a contract to become the title partner of the ACU British Motocross Championship.

The partnership sees the Championship become the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship with the Revo brand and its products being prominent at each round throughout the 2021 season.

Revo Developments a company built on passion is an automotive aftermarket industry pioneer of delivering performance re-mapping software to your vehicles engine control units along with an ever increasing line of well-designed and proven hardware products. The company has expanded their product compatibility over the years to forge a reputation with their products, working closely with Skoda and Volkswagen and expanding to Volkswagen Audi Group and Ford vehicles.

Mark Yates, Director & CEO of Revo Developments

“We are very pleased and honoured to be able to support the ACU British Motocross Championship and especially now under the control and guidance of RHL Activities. We have been very fortunate as a company during these unprecedented times and extremely pleased to be in the position as well as having the opportunity to support this Premier Championship. We know too well that this Championship will only excel in the hands of Gareth and his team and are pleased to play a part in its future success. We wish Gareth and his team all the success in 2021 and beyond.”

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities commented, “We are pleased to confirm the partnership with Revo Developments for the 2021 season as the title partner of the Official ACU British Motocross Championship. It’s great to bring an automotive company into the motocross world and pushing the Revo brand further within the UK. We look forward to working with Mark, Gary and the team next season.”

To find out more information on Revo head over to www.onlyrevo.com

Visit the official MXGB website mxgb.co.uk

