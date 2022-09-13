Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
The Supersport-conquering Yamaha YZF-R6 remains one of the most sought-after track bikes across the globe. Now, R&G, the world leader in motorcycle crash protection and accessories, is pleased to announce that its popular adjustable rearsets are now available for the latest generation R6 (2017-)
The R&G Rearsets have been specifically designed to maximise potential and fine-tune the machine to meet the rider’s exact requirements. Utilised by racers and road riders around the world, the lightweight race-grade aluminium rearsets are incredibly strong and durable.
Compatible with both road and race shift patterns, the rearsets feature 12 possible positions. This allows riders to lower them to ensure more comfort while riding on the road or raise them to a higher position when on track to increase ground clearance. Each foot peg is specially textured to provide maximum grip in the trickiest conditions, while the black anodised peg and levers feature a crisp white R&G graphic.
Costing £324.99 (excl. VAT), the new YZF-R6 rearsets are available from R&G now at https://www.rg-racing.com/browseBike/Yamaha/YZF-R6/2018/RSET33BK.
