The Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental are the latest machines to be given the R&G treatment, with the Hampshire-based crash protection specialist launching all-new Adventure Bars for both bikes.

Dropping your motorcycle can be an expensive mistake, and R&G Adventure Bars have been designed to help give motorcyclists complete peace of mind should the wo rst happen. Made from thick steel tubing and powder-coated to ensure a strong and beautiful finish, the bars are able to protect the core components of the machine from damage.

Created to specifically fit the Royal Enfield Interceptor and the Continental models, not only do the bars provide unrivalled protection, but the aesthetic design also helps to enhance the appearance of the machine.

The Royal Enfield Adventure Bars have a recommended retail price of £116.66 (excl. VAT) and are available now from R&G’s extensive dealer network or www.rg-racing.com

