Crash protection specialist R&G and leading crash helmet manufacturer LS2 have teamed up to offer customers a unique Carl Fogarty-themed package. Everyone who purchases one of the LS2 Challenger Foggy replicas from R&G will receive a free set of the R&G limited edition Foggy Aero Knee Sliders.

‘King Carl’ remains one of the most iconic British motorcycle riders of all time, and the four-time World Superbike Champion and multiple Isle of Man TT winner still has legions of fans around the world.

This new package from R&G and LS2 gives fans the chance to show their support for the motorcycling icon. The LS2 Challenger HPFC Foggy Replica is a high-performance, full-face crash helmet that has been designed utilising feedback from MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. Offering maximum comfort and protection, the ‘lid’ recreates one of Carl’s most iconic designs from his World Superbike days.

Customers purchasing one of these replicas from R&G will also receive a free set of R&G’s limited edition Foggy Aero Knee Sliders. With just 250 created, these white knee sliders feature the flag of St George, alongside the iconic Foggy “eyes” logo.

The Foggy package will cost £249.99 and is available from exclusively from R&G while stocks last. More information can be found at:

