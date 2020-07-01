After a successful six-year partnership, Hampshire-based R&G is strengthening its relationship with global brand WD-40, becoming the exclusive UK distributor for the Specialist Motorbike range. The new partnership comes into effect on July 1st and will see R&G distributing the full range, including Chain Cleaner, Chain Lube and Brake Cleaner.

Alongside its proven range of crash protection products for motorcycles, Hampshire-based R&G is also a distributor for a number of leading brands from across the globe. For the past six years, R&G has enjoyed a successful partnership with global brand WD-40 and is now looking forward to strengthening this relationship even further, becoming the exclusive UK distributor of the Specialist Motorbike range from the 1st July.

The range has been specifically developed to keep any bike running, looking and sounding its very best. Creating the range with performance and passion in mind, WD-40 has ensured the specialist range is able to meet any biker’s needs and the range has been extensively used and tested in the harshest of conditions, including the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

The collection has been developed in conjunction with Sheffield University and includes:

Brake Cleaner

Chain Cleaner

Chain Lube (suitable for O, X and Z rings)

Chain Wax

Silicone Shine

Wax & Polish

Neil Gow, General Manager UK & Ireland, WD-40 Company, said, “Our new partnership with R&G will help us to grow the WD-40 Specialist Motorbike and GT85 brands and achieve our full potential. We have chosen to work exclusively with R&G to benefit from the business’ knowledge, understanding and positioning in the UK and are excited to begin working in partnership with them.”

R&G Managing Director Simon Hughes added, “Over the last six years, we have enjoyed a fantastic relationship with everyone at WD-40, so we are excited they have chosen R&G to be their exclusive UK distributor for the Specialist Motorbike and GT85 range. The high-quality products have been proven in the toughest conditions, and there is something for every motorcyclist, whatever their requirement.”