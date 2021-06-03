R&g Continues Partnership With Iconic California Superbike School

Fresh from the announcement the iconic UK California Superbike School will be turning green for 2021 with a new partnership with Kawasaki, crash protection specialist R&G is excited to announce it will be continuing its long-standing relationship with the brand.

Hampshire-based R&G first partnered with the California Superbike School in 2002, and has helped to protect machines at both the UK and USA schools. The schools will be returning in 2021 with a new partnership with Kawasaki, seeing them utilise a fleet of Z900s, Ninja 650s and ZX-10Rs.

Once again, R&G will be helping the California Superbike School to protect their array of track machines, providing them with the essential products needed should the worst happen. This includes the popular R&G Aero Crash Protectors, Fork Protectors and Engine Case Covers. In addition to this, R&G will also be supplying the instructors with its Aero Knee Sliders, while the School will also be running competitions throughout the year for fans to win R&G prizes.

To celebrate the launch of the new partnership, R&G is running a special competition on its social media channels to give one lucky winner the chance to win a day with the School at an event of their choice.

R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett added “We are really excited to be partnering with the California Superbike School again for 2021. We have enjoyed a fantastic relationship, partnering with multiple branches of the School across the globe.

We will be providing the School with the essential crash protection items required to protect their fleet of bikes from damage, should students accidentally drop a machine while under instruction.”

Gary Adshead, Chief Riding Coach California Superbike School UK commented “We are really proud to have R&G continuing as a partner for 2021. We continually recommend R&G products to our community for the ultimate peace of mind when on the road or on track. Their world class products go hand in hand with our world class training. We are looking forward to the R&G products adding heaps of protection to our new Kawasaki fleet in the usual stylish way that only R&G products can.

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com





If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

