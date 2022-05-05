Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

R&G Factory carbon fibre lever defenders now approved by the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Since their launch in December, the all-new R&G Factory Carbon Lever Defenders have been an incredibly popular addition to the Hampshire-based crash protection specialist’s extensive range. Now, R&G is pleased to confirm the new collection has been approved for use in the competitive Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

The uniquely designed guards are perfect for protecting the front brake and clutch levers from being accidentally applied when riding on track or filtering through traffic. The stylish and lightweight product has been ergonomically designed to provide maximum coverage while also giving riders enough room to easily operate the controls.

Made from super-strong carbon fibre, the R&G Factory Carbon Fibre Lever Defenders are incredibly durable and long-lasting, giving riders complete peace of mind no matter where they are riding. With the guards now approved for use in every class in the highly competitive Bennetts British Superbike Championship, many of the R&G-supported riders and teams will be utilising the guards when the series resumes for round three at Donington Park later this month. The stylish guards are available for hundreds of machines and cost £135.99 (incl. VAT) per side or £249.99 (incl. VAT) for a pair.

