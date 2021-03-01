R&g Gears Up For Biggest Race Season!

For over two decades, products from crash protection specialist R&G have been a must-have addition for racers and teams around the world. With the 2021 season set to get underway in just a matter of weeks, the Hampshire-based brand is pleased to confirm it will once again be an Official Supplier in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, alongside being a Supporting Partner for the MotoAmerica series.

Motorcycle racing has been a core focus for R&G since the company was formed in 1999. The sport has been the ultimate testing ground for its innovative crash protection products, allowing R&G to perfect each item before making them available to road riders across the globe.

For the past five years, R&G has been an Official Supplier to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, alongside supporting countless teams and riders across the paddock. For 2021, R&G will again be returning as an Official Supplier to the series, along with an all-new R&G Technical Centre.

Featuring an enhanced support service versus recent years, the all-new R&G Technical Centre will see a range of core suppliers in the paddock coming together to act as a one-stop-shop for every racer and team. Alongside being an Official Supplier to the Superbike class, the crash protection specialist is also providing riders in the 2021 Ducati TriOptions Cup and Honda British Talent Cup with a unique support package that includes a free set of R&G Race Engine Case Covers and a 30% discount on a range of essential crash protection and racing accessories. 2021 will also see the full R&G Rookies’ Trophy return – rewarding those riders making their debut in any given class in the BSB paddock.

Outside of the UK, R&G is also pleased to announce it will once again be a Supporting Partner for the popular MotoAmerica series in the United States. Since its launch in 2014, the series has grown to become the leading motorcycle race series in America. R&G will have a prominent presence in the paddock, with branding appearing at each circuit, alongside a number of riders and teams utilising R&G’s extensive range of products.

R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett added, “We can’t wait for the 2021 season to get underway. Racing has always been a vital part of our research and development, allowing us to put our products to the ultimate test at the hands of some of the best riders in the world.

We are very proud to be supporting both the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and the MotoAmerica series again for this year. It looks set to be a very competitive season across both championships, and we’re looking forward to seeing who will be crowned Champion at the end of the year!”

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com

