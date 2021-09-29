R&g Gets Adventurous With All-new Range For Ktm 390 Adventure

R&G, the world leader in damage protection for motorcycles, has just unveiled a comprehensive product range for the KTM 390 Adventure. Designed for the 2020 and 2021 models, the range includes core crash protection such as its Aero Crash Protectors and Engine Case Covers, alongside accessories such as a Tail Tidy, Tank Traction Grips and Exhaust Hanger.

Since its launch, the KTM 390 Adventure has been an incredibly popular machine, givi ng new and experienced riders around the world the chance to enjoy an affordable adventure bike. Now, R&G has created a full range of products for the 2020 and 2021 machines, ensuring riders can be protected from the moment they ride away from the dealer.

The comprehensive collection includes essential crash protection items designed to protect the machine in the event of a crash or drop. This includes popular products such as the R&G Aero Crash Protectors, Kickstand Shoe, Fork Protectors and Bar End Sliders. Alongside this, R&G has also created a range of accessories, such as a Tail Tidy, Lever Guards, Tank Traction Grips and Fender Extender.

With SRPs starting from £13.33 (exc. VAT), the full range is available now from R&G’s extensive dealer network or www.rg-racing.com

