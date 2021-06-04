R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, is turning green with a full range of protection and styling accessories for the all-new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and ZX-10RR.

Despite the new Superbikes not yet being available in the UK, Hampshire-based R&G secured access to one of the first models in the country. This allowed the crash protection specialist to accurately measure the new machine, developing a full suite of products for these two new models.

The new range of products includes core crash protection items, such as the popular Aero Crash Protectors, Engine Case Covers, Bar End Sliders and Fork Protectors. This is in addition to a complete collection of accessories, such as the R&G Tail Tidy, Radiator Guards, Brake Lever Guards and Tank Traction Grips. Riders are also able to install the newly-refreshed R&G Chain and Sprocket Guards

The full collection of products for the World Superbike-conquering ZX-10R and ZX-10RR is available now from R&G or its extensive dealer network.

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

