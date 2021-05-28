R&g Launches All-new Chain And Sprocket Guards

Crash protection specialist R&G has unveiled a completely fresh design for its popular Chain and Sprocket Guards. These lightweight and innovative guards have been developed in association with Isle of Man TT winners Silicone Engineering and offer complete protection from the chain and rear sprocket.
Made from lightweight nylon, glass fibre and aluminium, the newly-designed R&G Chain and Sprocket Guards have been created with increased length, giving additional protection to the rear sprocket. Having been designed in partnership with Isle of Man TT Senior winners Silicone Engineering, the robust guards are able to cope with the demands of the most challenging of roads.
Coming with pre-drilled holes, these Chain and Sprocket Guards do not necessarily require drilling and tapping the swingarm, ensuring they can be quickly installed. The guards have been specifically designed around the most important bikes, providing complete coverage of the sprocket in the event of an accident. The new guards are already being rolled out across the 2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship paddock, including with the likes of TAG Honda and Team LKQ Eurocarparts Kawasaki.
The new-look guards come in a specific Kawasaki fitment, alongside a universal option for other manufacturers. With an RRP of £33.33 (exc. VAT), they are available now from R&G’s extensive dealer network or www.rg-racing.com.
