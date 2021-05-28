R&g Launches All-new Chain And Sprocket Guards

Crash protection specialist R&G has unveiled a completely fresh design for its popular Chain and Sprocket Guards. These lightweight and innovative guards have been developed in association with Isle of Man TT winners Silicone Engineering and offer complete protection from the chain and rear sprocket.

The new-look guards come in a specific Kawasaki fitment , alongside a universal option for other manufacturers. With an RRP of £33.33 (exc. VAT), they are available now from R&G’s extensive dealer network or www.rg-racing.com

