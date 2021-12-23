R&g Launches Factory Carbon Lever Defenders

Whether taking your bike on track or filtering through traffic, protecting your levers is essential. Crash protection specialist R&G is pleased to unveil its stunning new range of Factory Carbon Fibre Lever Defenders for protecting both clutch and brake levers.

The new range of R&G Factory Carbon Lever Defenders is a hybrid of the existing carbon fibre Brake Lever Guard and the new, ergonomically designed, nylon Brake Lever Guard, ensuring riders can enjoy the most stylish protection possible.

Made from incredibly lightweight, yet super-strong carbon fibre, the new defenders help to prevent accidental engagement of the brake or clutch while riding on track or on the road. The unique design helps to provide maximum protection, while also ensuring motorcyclists have enough room to operate the machine.

As with all R&G lever guards, the new Factory Carbon Lever Defenders are incredibly easy to install, taking just a few minutes to fit. There are currently 35 fitments covering hundreds of motorcycles, and the defenders are undergoing approval by the relevant racing bodies for use in 2022.

Costing £135.99 (Incl. VAT) per side, or £249.99 (incl. VAT) for a pair, the stylish new defenders are available now.

For more info on the full range of R&G products, visit www.rg-racing.com and stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook Twitter and Instagram . For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here