Crash protection specialist R&G has teamed up with World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty, to produce a limited-edition range of its popular Aero Knee Sliders. Just 250 pairs of the special sliders will be made and will be available to purchase from Friday 10th July.

As motorcycle racing gets back underway, Hampshire-based R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, is celebrating its return by partnering with one of the most iconic racers in history. Teaming up with four-time World Superbike Champion and multiple TT winner Carl Fogarty, R&G is producing a limited-edition range of its popular Aero Knee Sliders.

Used by racers and riders across the globe, R&G’s Aero Knee Sliders have been designed from a unique blend of composite material to ensure riders get the best performance and feel possible. The limited-edition R&G Foggy “First Edition” Aero Knee Sliders come in white and feature the flag of St George alongside the iconic Foggy “eyes” logo that has become synonymous with ‘King Carl’.

The sliders will be available from Friday 10th July and will retail at £33.33 (plus VAT).