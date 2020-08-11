R&G, the world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, has partnered with Swinton Insurance to give motorcyclists a 10% discount on their new insurance policy when they fit qualifying R&G products to their machine.

For over two decades, Hampshire-based R&G has been helping to protect motorcycles from being damaged as a result of a fall. Now, the crash protection specialist is helping protect riders’ wallets with a new partnership with one of the UK’s leading insurance providers, Swinton Insurance.

This new partnership will give customers taking out new policies a 10% discount when they have qualifying R&G products installed to their machine. The eligible R&G products include any of the following five categories:

Adventure Bars

Aero or Classic Crash Protectors

Engine Case Covers (complete set required)

Engine Case Sliders (pair)

Full package of Fork Protectors, Cotton Reels, Bar End Sliders and Spindle Sliders/Swingarm Protectors (depending on the bike)

The discount is applicable to new Swinton Insurance policies only and does not apply to any fees, amendments, charges or optional extras made to the policy.

In addition to a 10% discount, customers will receive a free, heavy-duty R&G Helmet Bag, to ensure their crash helmet is protected from light knocks, scratches and dirt.

R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett added, “We are really pleased to be partnering with Swinton and to offer motorcyclists the chance to reduce their insurance premiums. We understand that accidents can happen, but our proven range of crash protection products are able to protect your bike from significant damage, ensuring you can get back on the road much quicker.”

Mark Copper – Head of Product – Bike said “We recognise R&G as a leader in crash protection products and believe bikers should be rewarded for adding an extra layer of protection to their bike. In addition to the discount, Swinton also recognise that R&G crash protection is an enhancement to customers bikes and we will therefore not class any R&G products fitted as a modification which could also lower the cost of insurance”