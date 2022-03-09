R&g Renews Partnership With California Superbike School Uk

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Relaunching last year with a new partnership with Kawasaki UK, the California Superbike School is going even bigger for 2022, announcing more dates across the country. Crash protection specialist R&G is pleased to announce that it will once again be protecting the school’s fleet of green machines, providing a full range of products to protect the fleet while it’s in transit and also to minimise damage in the event of an accident.

Having first partnered with the California Superbike School exactly twenty years ago, R&G has gone on to protect the motorcycles in use by both the UK and US branches, covering a wide range of makes and models. Fresh from announcing its continued support of the American school, R&G is pleased to confirm it will again be protecting the UK school this year.

For 2022, the school will be using a fleet of Kawasaki machinery again, including the Ninja ZX-10R, Z H2, Z900, Z650 and Ninja 650, ensuring riders of all levels and abilities will be able to enjoy their day on track and hone their riding skills. R&G will be supplying a full suite of products for each motorcycle, including Aero Crash Protectors, Fork Protectors, Tank Traction Grips and Engine Case Covers. This ensures that riders and coaches have complete peace of mind that the bike is protected at all times.

To make this 20th anniversary year that extra bit special, there will be a unique R&G California Superbike School event held on the 6th of July at Donington Park. Open to all riders, R&G will be in attendance throughout the day to chat with riders about protecting their track and road machines, while the R&G team will also be giving out prizes on the day.

Gary Adshead, the California Superbike School’s Chief Riding Coach said, “We’re delighted to be renewing our association with R&G. Their products have proven over the years to be well designed and engineered – and their latest range and its manufactured quality is second to none. It is equipment that can be easily fitted and is ideally suited to our needs.”

For more info on the full range of R&G products, visit www.rg-racing.com and stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook Twitter and Instagram . For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent.

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security