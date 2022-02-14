Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its partnership with the high-octane AutoParts4Less MotoAmerica Superbike Championship and will again be a supporting partner to the series for 2022.

This season will mark the third year that R&G has supported the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, one of the world’s leading motorcycle race series. With R&G as a supporting partner, viewers trackside and at home will be able to see R&G signage as part of their involvement within the 2022 Championship.

Alongside supporting the series directly, R&G is also excited to announce that it will again support Team Hammer for the 2022 season. After a highly successful season last year that saw the Suzuki squad claim the Supersport title, with Sean Dylan Kelly securing 12 victories, R&G will be supplying its gamut of MotoAmerica-approved crash protection for the Team Hammer Superbike, Superstock and Supersport machines.

This season will see 2020 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Richie Escalante and 2021 Superstock and Superbike Cup Champion Jake Lewis riding in the Superbike class, while Sam Lochoff and Liam Grant will challenge for Supersport honours and Wyatt Farris takes on the Superstock class.

R&G Managing Director Simon Hughes said, “The bar-to-bar racing that MotoAmerica offers is enthralling an increasing number of fans across the world, and we are really pleased to be supporting the series once again in 2022. Alongside our branding at the circuit, we’re excited to be supplying our crash protection to Team Hammer once again, who will be looking to retain their Supersport title.”

MotoAmerica Director of Sponsorship, Lance Bryson. “R&G makes quality products that can be found on motorcycles up and down our paddock, so the partnership makes a lot of sense. The coming MotoAmerica season promises to be our best yet, with seven different race classes and we’re pumped to have R&G be a part of it all. If you can’t attend the race action in person, then the next best thing is watching it live, “It’s great to have R&G back on board,” said. “R&G makes quality products that can be found on motorcycles up and down our paddock, so the partnership makes a lot of sense. The coming MotoAmerica season promises to be our best yet, with seven different race classes and we’re pumped to have R&G be a part of it all. If you can’t attend the race action in person, then the next best thing is watching it live, https://www.motoamerica.com/live/

For more info on the full range of R&G products, visit www.rg-racing.com and stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook Twitter and Instagram . For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent. More information on MotoAmerica can be found at www.motoamerica.com

