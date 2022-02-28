Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

R&G strengthens relationship with Track Bike Hire and The Yamaha Track Experience.

R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, is continuing its long-standing partnership with Track Bike Hire and The Yamaha Track Experience, protecting its fleet of Yamaha R7, R6 and R1 weaponry. Alongside a full range of crash protection, R&G will also be supplying Garage Mats, Paddock Stands and its “Gleam” range of cleaners and lubricants, as well as a swathe of promotional material.

Created to give motorcyclists the chance to ride the latest Yamaha machinery in the easiest and most efficient manner possible, the ‘arrive and ride’ solution offered by Track Bike Hire and the Yamaha Track Experience has already helped hundreds of riders to get on track.

To ensure that each machine is fully protected, R&G has been working with the brand for several years, supplying an array of essential protection products. This includes R&G Aero Crash Protectors, Engine Case Covers, Fork Protectors, Brake Lever Guards, Tank Traction Grips, Boot Guard kits, carbon Tank Sliders and Frame Plugs, ensuring that damage is kept to a minimum should the worst happen. R&G will also be supplying its popular Paddock Stands and Garage Mats, as well as its “Gleam” range of cleaners and lubricants, to ensure each bike remains in sparkling condition.

R&G will be running a range of promotions throughout the year to celebrate the partnership, with more details to be announced soon via its social media channels. Riders looking to book their place on one of the events this year can visit www.moto-events.co.uk

For more info on the full range of R&G products, visit www.rg-racing.com and stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook Twitter and Instagram . For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent.

