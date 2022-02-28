Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest
R&G strengthens relationship with Track Bike Hire and The Yamaha Track Experience.
R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, is continuing its long-standing partnership with Track Bike Hire and The Yamaha Track Experience, protecting its fleet of Yamaha R7, R6 and R1 weaponry. Alongside a full range of crash protection, R&G will also be supplying Garage Mats, Paddock Stands and its “Gleam” range of cleaners and lubricants, as well as a swathe of promotional material.
Created to give motorcyclists the chance to ride the latest Yamaha machinery in the easiest and most efficient manner possible, the ‘arrive and ride’ solution offered by Track Bike Hire and the Yamaha Track Experience has already helped hundreds of riders to get on track.
For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News
For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com
