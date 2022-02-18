Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Fresh from announcing it has extended its partnership with MotoAmerica, R&G is continuing its all-American approach for 2022 by partnering with the legendary California Superbike School and popular stunt rider Teach McNeil, supplying a range of its proven crash protection products.

R&G and the California Superbike School have a long and successful partnership together, with the Hampshire-based brand supplying crash protection to both the American and UK arms of the school.

For 2022, that partnership is set to continue, with R&G supplying a full suite of products to the BMWs that the school will be using this year. This includes Aero Crash Protectors, Engine Case Covers and Exhaust Protectors. This essential crash protection will ensure that the bikes are fully protected should they take a trip through the gravel trap, allowing students and instructors to get back out as soon as possible.

R&G is also extending its partnership with champion freestyle motorcycle athlete and performer Teach McNeil. Having worked with Teach for many years, R&G will once again be protecting his fleet of machines, including the BMW S1000RR, F850GS, G310R and G310GS. Alongside utilising R&G crash protection, Teach will also be sporting R&G Aero Knee Sliders in each of his performances this year.

R&G Managing Director Simon Hughes said, “We’re really excited to be bolstering our presence in North America and continuing our partnerships with the California Superbike School and Teach McNeil. Both have been very loyal supporters of R&G and their marketing and feedback help to boost our ever-strengthening brand presence in North America.”

Dylan Code from the California Superbike School added, “Having R&G crash protection on our fleet gives us peace of mind knowing that any damage would be kept to a minimum for most types of incidents. The extra layer of protection is something we have grown to count on, so our fleet is kept in great condition.”

