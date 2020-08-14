Hampshire-based R&G is excited to unveil an all-new Brake Lever Guard, designed to protect the front brake lever from being accidentally applied during contact on track. The ergonomically-designed guard is made from the same ultra-tough material as R&G’s existing moulded lever guard and is approved by the FIM for use in all sanctioned events.

R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, is pleased to be offering racers, trackday enthusiasts and road riders alike an all-new Brake Lever Guard. Developed to protect the front brake lever from being applied during wheel-to-wheel racing, passing other motorcyclists or whilst filtering through traffic.

Made from the same, ultra-tough material as used on the race-proven R&G Moulded Lever Guard released four years ago, the new Brake Lever Guard boasts a more ergonomic and up-to-date design. Available in gloss black, each guard features a matt black embossed R&G logo and comes with complete fitting kits, ensuring it can be easily installed to any machine without requiring any modifications.

The Lever Guard made its track debut last weekend at the opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and is available for a wide range of current sportbikes and naked machines. The new guard is also compatible with the leading aftermarket clips-ons and handlebars. The product has an RRP of £44.99 incl. VAT and is available now through the Company’s extensive, worldwide dealer network.