With its crash protection and accessories used in racing paddocks across the globe, R&G is pleased to announce the latest product to join its range, the premium-level Race Grips.

Available for a wide range of sports bikes, these grips are perfect for use for racers and trackday enthusiasts alike.

The new R&G, premium Race Grips are made from high-quality polyurethane, ensuring a long-lasting and durable grip that will not wear out leathers quickly – unlike some high-grip alternatives. Specifically cut for each machine, guaranteeing a perfect fit, the grips are designed to help riders maintain a “locked-on” body position that provides greater bike control and relieves fatigue.

Suitable for trackday users and professional racers, the sleek and dynamic Race Grips feature a unique design based around extensive use of R&G two logos. With prices starting from £29.99 (excl. VAT), the new grips are in stock now for a large array of machines, with more applications being added all the time. These new grips will be available for viewing at the forthcoming Motorcycle Live and EICMA shows, as well as being available in the R&G Technical Centre in BSB paddocks from 2023. Twitter, Further information can be found at https://www.rg-racing.com/browsetype/racegrips , while you can also stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook Instagram and TikTok For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent.

