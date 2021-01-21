Crash protection specialist R&G has just unveiled an all-new range of sprocket nuts. Made from grade five titanium, these sprocket nuts offer motorcyclists extraordinary strength and weight reduction and are available in Titanium and Black Titanium finishes.

For over twenty years, R&G has been providing motorcyclists with industry-leading crash protection and accessories. Now, the Hampshire-based brand is expanding its product range even further with the addition of all-new R&G Titanium Sprocket Nuts.

Made from grade 5 – 6AL-4V – 1068 MPA titanium, these incredibly lightweight titanium sprocket nuts provide extraordinary strength. Coming in bike-specific fitments, the sprocket nuts fit using the manufacturer torque settings and should be fitted with a medium thread lock and an anti-galling lubricant.

Available in either a five-piece or a six-piece kit, the R&G Titanium Sprocket Nuts come with copper slip included, while R&G Thread Lock is sold separately. The lightweight new range will be making its debut in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this year, with teams across the paddock set to utilise these durable and lightweight sprocket nuts when the season gets underway in May.

The sprocket nuts are available in Titanium or Black Titanium, which has undergone Physical Vapour Deposition (PVD) treatment, to ensure longevity and corrosion resistance, and are available now from R&G at https://www.rg-racing.com/browsetype/TitaniumSprocketNuts/

