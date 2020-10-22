In order to ensure that riders are able to fully protect their machine, R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, has unveiled a full range of protection and styling products for the 1290 Super Duke R. The new collection includes protection items including Aero Crash Protectors, Bar End Sliders, Engine Case Sliders, Engine Case Covers, Fork Protectors and Swingarm Protectors

Alongside this, the Hampshire-based company has also produced a host of accessories including a Tail Tidy, Indicator Adaptors, Branded Radiator Guards, Tank Traction Grips, Boot Guard Kits, Lever Guards and Shocktube®.

The full range is available now and can be found at https://www.rg-racing.com/browsebike/KTM/1290_Super_Duke_R/2020/