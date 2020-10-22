R&G has unveiled a full range of crash protection and styling accessories for the popular 2020 KTM Super Duke R. The newly announced and in-depth range features core crash protection items such as Aero Crash Protectors, Radiator Guards and Engine Case Covers, whilst riders can also enjoy the popular R&G Tail Tidy, Mirror Risers and Tank Traction Grips.
The 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R is considered one of the best naked machines on the market and the updated 2020 model features a more refined V-twin motor, sublime handling and the renowned Super Duke attitude.
In order to ensure that riders are able to fully protect their machine, R&G, the world leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, has unveiled a full range of protection and styling products for the 1290 Super Duke R. The new collection includes protection items including Aero Crash Protectors, Bar End Sliders, Engine Case Sliders, Engine Case Covers, Fork Protectors and Swingarm Protectors
Alongside this, the Hampshire-based company has also produced a host of accessories including a Tail Tidy, Indicator Adaptors, Branded Radiator Guards, Tank Traction Grips, Boot Guard Kits, Lever Guards and Shocktube®.
The full range is available now and can be found at https://www.rg-racing.com/browsebike/KTM/1290_Super_Duke_R/2020/.
For more information on the full range of R&G products and dealer opportunities, please contact Alan Garrett, UK Sales Manager on 01420 89007 / [email protected] or your R&G Sales Agent.
For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com
