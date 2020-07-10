As the exclusive UK distributor of Barkbusters Handguards, R&G is pleased to be expanding its range with the innovative new SABRE handguard. This lightweight and robust off-road handguard has been designed to offer versatile protection, as well as the ability to customise protection and colours, ensuring it’s the perfect option for motocross and enduro racers.

Having been a distributor of Barkbusters Handguards on-road range since 2016, R&G welcomed the off-road range in 2018 when it became the exclusive UK distributor. With off-road riders already being able to enjoy products such as the JET and EGO handguards, R&G is excited to now be expanding the range further with the introduction of the innovative new Barkbusters SABRE guard.

The sleek and lightweight guard comes with a sturdy alloy mounting to ensure it is not only robust, but also functional. Fitting to a full range of off-road machines, as well as most mountain bikes, the SABRE clamps provide multiple mounting positions and have been designed not to interfere with any switch blocks or controls.

The high-impact resistant guard is able to be tailored to increase the level of protection offered as desired, whilst there are 15 colour variations currently available. This means that riders can customise the look of their SABRE handguard as needed, with a choice of matching or contrasting top and bottom deflectors.

The range is available now from: https://www.rg-racing.com/browseBike/Universal/Universal/All/BBSAB with an RRP of £38.33 (excl. VAT).

R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett added “The Barkbusters range has always been one of our most popular products since its introduction in 2016. The new SABRE handguard looks fantastic and is sure to be popular amongst off-road riders looking for the same high-quality protection, but in a format that lets them tailor the colour and level of protection through the top and bottom deflectors.”