Promoted: Rhys Stephenson set to race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup!.

The Honda British Talent Cup frontrunner will take on a new challenge in 2023 on the Road to MotoGP™.

Rhys Stephenson has been promoted to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup! After an impressive season in the Honda British Talent Cup, Stephenson has been chosen as the selected rider to move up the Road to MotoGP™ in 2023. This year, the opportunity is a place in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

Stephenson emerged as the key race day challenger to eventual Champion Johnny Garness in 2022, with the two staging a number of impressive duels. Stephenson will now move up the Road to MotoGP™ as Dorna and MSVR’s selected rider, but won’t cross paths again with his BTC rival – for now – as Garness will not reach the minimum age to compete in the Rookies in 2023.

Congratulations, Rhys!

