The all-new Carter jeans from Richa, are the perfect hybrid of an everyday jean with superior comfort and added protection where it is needed most.

The AA rated Carter jeans are made from a hard-wearing, abrasive-resistant, denim outer shell and Dyneema & Cordura yarn; Dyneema provides superior strength which is 15 times stronger than steel. With double stitched detailing and adjustable Level 2 CE armour in both the knees and hip pockets, being safe has never looked so good.

The Carter jeans are available in both standard and short leg length, with three colour options to choose from – black, blue and stone wash. Available in sizes EU30-44 with an RRP of £129.99.

