Richa introduces Airstream 3 and Vendetta jackets to their touring collection for 2022.

For 2022, Richa has introduced two brand-new jackets to its touring collection; one the successor of the much-loved Airstream 2 and the other an all-new design.

Airstream 3 Jacket

The successor of the Airstream 2 jacket, the aptly-named Airstream 3 is the ultimate all-season jacket made from a mix of high abrasion textile and mesh panels. It has a removable 10,000 mm Aquashell LTD membrane to protect riders in the wet; a removable thermal lining for optimal insulation in cold weather and an Airvent System to provide fixed ventilation at key areas.

Featuring soft mesh lining, and sleeve ends finished in soft neoprene fabric, the jacket has been designed for comfort. Wearers are protected with D3O Level 1 protection at both the shoulders and elbows, as well as a D3O back protector. There is safety stitching in high risk zones and a D3O chest protector can be added. The storm flap behind the central front zipper provides extra weather protection.

The slim fit jacket provides a customisable fit by being adjustable at the bottom width, upper arm and at the sleeve cuff width. There are two outside pockets and four inside; the short connection zipper allows the jacket to be paired with any Richa compatible trousers.

The Airstream 3 jacket is available in black with a RRP from £249.99

Vendetta Jacket

The Vendetta jacket is Richa’s all-new sports jacket that has premium racing cups at the shoulders. Made from high-abrasion textile combined with ripstop, the Vendetta features soft mesh lining and a collar finished in soft neoprene.

There are two outside pockets, one napoleon pocket and four inside pockets. The Airtech Control System works to provide ventilation at key areas and the jacket has a removable waterproof and insulation layer so riders can alter the jacket to suit their comfort.

Even suitable in wet weather conditions, the jacket has a removable 10,000 mm Aquashell hybrid membrane and a 2-in-1 LTD with an integrated thermo liner. The storm flap behind the zipper provides extra protection and the jacket can be adjusted at the waistline, upper arm and the sleeve cuff width.

The Vendetta jacket comes with hard shoulder cups and integrated D3O protection at the shoulder, elbows and back – all protection in the Vendetta jacket can be upgraded to D3O Level 2 protectors.

The slim fit jacket has safety stitching in high risk zones and can be connected to other compatible Richa trousers with the short connection zipper.

The Vendetta jacket is available in black/white/red or camo, with a RRP from £219.99.

