Richa Introduces Slim-fit Jeans To Its Current Line-up

Richa, known for its comfortable yet tough motorcycle jeans, has now introduced slim-fit jeans to its current range. The best-selling jean for men, the Original, and its ladies motorcycle jean, the Nora, are both now available in slim-fit options.

For those who see riding as a lifestyle, the Original and Nora slim-fit jeans are the perfect everyday companion, providing a casual, stylish look off the bike yet remaining protective and comfortable whilst riding.



Mens Original Slim-Fit Jeans

For men, the classic Richa Original jeans are also now available in slim-fit. Constructed with a mix of Denim Cordura, Cotton and Polyester, the Original slim-fit jeans have the authentic look and comfort of denim but are enhanced with abrasion resistance. Fully CE-certified, the jeans include D30 knee and hip protectors as standard and are reinforced with safety triple-stitching all over, not just in key areas. For optimal comfort, there’s a poly-cotton soft lining and flexible, stretch fabric.

The Original slim-fit jeans are available in Black, Navy and Wash-Blue colour options, in sizes 30-44, with an RRP from £149.99.

The Original jeans are also available in the classic, straight-leg option. The original, no-nonsense jeans from Richa feature focus on comfort without compromising protection. With CE-certified D30 armour in the hips and knees plus Cordura-reinforced denim for added toughness, the Richa Original jeans offer comfort, quality and safety whilst looking like a pair of casual everyday jeans. The Original jeans are available in three different colours with a range of fit options; black (standard length), OD blue (standard or short leg lengths), and SW Blue (standard, long or short leg lengths). Available in sizes 30 – 44, with an RRP of £149.99.



Ladies Nora Slim-Fit Jeans

Now available in a flattering slim cut, the Nora Slim-Fit jeans give a modern, casual look that can be paired with any motorcycle jacket for effortless style. Other than looking stylish, slim fitting motorcycle jeans have added benefits; designed to fit closely to the leg, the jeans can easily be tucked into any motorcycle boots without the risk of excess material causing discomfort, plus they’re less likely to flap in the wind whilst riding.

Made with stretchable denim, the Nora slim-fit jeans fit like a regular pair of jeans, except they offer additional CE-approved protection thanks to woven reinforcements in specific areas with strong Dupont Kevlar fibre. The jeans also feature D3O knee protectors for added impact protection and shock absorption, which is adjustable to guarantee comfort.

The Nora slim-fit jeans are available in Black and Navy, in sizes 6 – 26, with an RRP from £124.99.

For a slightly looser fit, the classic Nora jeans are a Richa bestseller – and it’s easy to see why. Similar to the Nora Slim-Fit jeans, the Nora jeans are fully CE-approved with Dupont Kevlar Fibre woven reinforcements, plus adjustable D3O knee protection. Constructed with stretch denim for the perfect fit and ultimate comfort, the Nora jeans are the ultimate addition for any female rider’s wardrobe. Available in Black, OD Blue and SW Blue colour options, in sizes 8 – 30, with an RRP from £124.99.

For more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com

